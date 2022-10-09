Top names for gala concert in Boyle

A gala traditional concert to celebrate Boyle based Racket Record’s 25th anniversary will be held at St Joseph’s Hall, Boyle on Sunday 23rd October at 7pm.
The concert will feature a stellar line up the cream of traditional music, including Matt Molloy, John Carty, At the Racket, Michael McGoldrick, James Carty as well as some surprise guests!
This promises to be an outstanding night of music, but also a unique celebration and Racket Records are delighted to hold it in their home town in St Joseph’s Hall, an amazing local venue which has been, in the past, host to other spectacular ‘Racket’ events.
To book a ticket contact racketrecordslabel@gmail.com or tel/text 086 8664832.
