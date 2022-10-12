Leitrim Recreation Forum to hold final public consultation meetings in Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon

Anybody with an interest in outdoor recreation and tourism is invited to attend the final two public consultation sessions in Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon as the Leitrim Recreation Forum finalises their plans for their new Recreation Strategy for County Leitrim (2022-2031).

The final public consultations on the new Leitrim Recreation Strategy will be held by Leitrim Development Company and Leitrim County Council on Monday October 24, in Manorhamilton’s Bee Park Centre at 6.30 pm and in St George’s Heritage Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday October 25, at 6.30 pm.

This new Recreation Strategy will complement Leitrim’s emerging Tourism Strategy, as reflected in the national plan for rural development ‘Our Rural Future, 2021 – 2025’, which sees outdoor recreation as an increasing driver of rural tourism with a key role to play in sustaining both our rural communities and local enterprises in Leitrim.

The past decade has seen exponential growth in outdoor recreation across Ireland and more people than ever are enjoying the physical and emotional benefits of being active in nature.

The new (Draft) Recreation Strategy for County Leitrim (2022-2031), funded by the European Commission LEADER RDP programme 2014-2022, will provide strategic direction for sustainable development of the county’s outdoor recreational infrastructure in the coming decade.

Offering a palette of integrated greenways, blueways, lakes and forest parks, as well as a range of walking, cycling, angling, swimming, kayaking and rowing amenities in multiple localities throughout the county, there are options suited to all abilities and ages.

Based on recent research and analysis commissioned by Leitrim Development Company (LDC) and Leitrim County Council (LCC), the partners are delighted to present this exciting strategy for final public consultation.

It builds on the excellent work of the voluntary Leitrim Recreation Forum, established in 2014, to provide a participative framework for the strategic development of Leitrim’s outdoor recreational assets.

The Forum has worked tirelessly with LDC and LCC, in partnership with Waterways Ireland, Coillte, Inland Fisheries Ireland and many other stakeholders to provide opportunities across the county that support enhanced permitted access to the countryside.

Based on stakeholder surveys and consultations conducted by the consultants, SLR Consulting and Alan Hill, the new Recreation Strategy identifies a series of signature recreational opportunities that will place Leitrim firmly on the national and international recreation map.

With a significant voluntary commitment by communities and others including landowners and businesses, this strategy will provide opportunities to develop and enjoy outdoor activities and also provide attractive destinations for rural tourism.

