Works taking place at St Patrick's Hospital and Arus Carolan in Leitrim

The HSE has confirmed that works are taking place at St Patrick's Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon and Arus Carolan in Mohill.

In a statement to the paper the HSE outlined “The Arus Carolan Nursing unit is to currently undergoing fire safety works since April 2022. To further progress with these works and address internal maintenance issues a temporary closure of 10 beds is to commence from the 17th of October 2022. It is planned that works will take approximately six months to complete in total.



“Residents have been consulted at every stage of the fire safety works and have been consulted about the enhancements to be made to the internal premises.



“This includes painting, flooring etc. On completion of the works, this will enhance the lived experience and quality of life of the residents whom reside in Arus Breffni and meet our requirements under HIQA registration.



The statement added “St Patrick’s Community Hospital is currently undergoing refurbishment works to further enhance the lived experience of the residents whom reside in St Patrick's Community Hospital. Works are also being completed to the centre to ensure compliance with Fire Regulations.



“To facilitate the works the temporary closure of ten beds took place on the October 3 (one unit). This is to allow for the phasing of works throughout the centre.



“Due to the extensive nature of the works being completed works are not scheduled to finish until mid April 2023.

“On completion of the works the living environment for residents will be enhanced to a standard that supports privacy, dignity and safety. This will enable the reopening of the temporary 10 bed closures and will meet our requirements under HIQA registration.”



Deputy Martin Kenny stated a that a number of families had been in contact with him about the matter.

He added “I have been made aware of the closure of a large number of beds due to renovations, at both St Patricks Hospital and Aras Carolan which is a considerable inconvenience for elderly patients.



“While these works may be needed to conform with HIQA requirements, it is unfortunate that both facilities are being disrupted at the same time over the winter months.

“Some patients and families are concerned that patients may be accommodated in nursing homes a long distance away for the families to visit.



“The excellent care patients receive at both facilities is second to none and moving people around is always stressful and every effort needs to be made to minimise disruption.”