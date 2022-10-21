Aughrim Kilmore History Society will host a talk and unveiling ceremony about the Tully Lough Cross, a great national treasure, which will be delivered by Eamonn P. Kelly, in the Parish Community Centre, at 7pm, on Saturday, October 29. It will be followed by an unveiling ceremony of a photograph of the Tully Lough Cross in the Kilmore Inn at 10pm.



Eamonn P, Kelly, also known as Ned, is an Irish archaeologist and historian who worked for the Irish Antiquities Division of the National Museum of Ireland from 1975, including as Keeper of Irish Antiquities (1992-2014).



He also held the role of Acting Director (November 1995-April, 1996) of the whole National Museum, and Acting Keeper of Art and Industry (2013-2014). He retired in July 2014, but continues to work as a heritage consultant and writer.

Tully Lough Cross

Eamonn will tell his audience about the history and background of the cross. It is a rare late eighth century or early ninth century example of a metal-encased wooden cross and it is the only largely intact Irish example. It was found by a diver engaged in an unapproved search of the environs of a small crannóg or lake dwelling in Tully Lough, near Kilmore village, in Co Roscommon.



It is now displayed in the Treasury at the National Museum of Ireland, Kildare Street, Dublin, with other iconic treasures such the Ardagh Chalice, Tara Brooch and Derrynaflan Hoard.



Unlike the later Cross of Cong, the Tully Lough Cross does not appear to have been designed to hold a relic. It may have been associated with the Church of Kilmore, an important Patrician foundation situated in Kilmore village close to Tully Lough.

The cross would normally have stood beside the altar in the Church. However, the monumental scale and lavish decoration suggests that it was paraded on important religious and ceremonial occasions.



Eamonn’s talk will also describe the sequence of actions that followed the finding of the cross that included court actions, the conservation process and the cross’s eventual installation in the National Museum.

Programme of Events

7pm - Registration.

7.30pm - Eamonn Kelly Talk followed by questions and answer session.

9.30pm - Refreshments Kilmore Inn.

10pm - Unveiling of Framed Photograph of the Tully Lough Cross.

10.30pm - Local entertainment and a raffle in aid of Kilmore Old Church Restoration Fund.