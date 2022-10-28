Halloween events around Leitrim this weekend

Manorhamilton are celebrating Halloween with three days of events, organised by Cluainín Carnival Arts group. Friday the 28th of October 7pm: The Chilean Festival: an evening of Chilean traditional culture & folk music at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. 8.30pm: 796/3400 performance by Rabbits Riot at The Glens Center.

Saturday 29th October 6.00pm: The Samhain Parade starts at the Bee Park community center and makes its way around the town and ends at the castle. 7.00pm-8.30pm Halloween Music with the Rock Orchestra & Free Speaking Monkey. Food and drink at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. 8.30pm 796/3400 Performance by Rabbits Riot at The Glens Center -

Sunday 30th October: 2pm - 5pm Family afternoon of Games & Face Painting at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. 5pm-6.30pm Mummers Play around pubs in Manorhamilton finishing at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. 6.30pm- 8.30pm Trad Session with Ceili Kitchen - all musicians welcome. 8.30pm Khallass/ Enough. Performance by Sorcha Fox, Amir Abualrob & Cellist Eimear Reidy, Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. Tickets available from: Cafe Fulacht Fiadh, The Glens Center or online at www.linktr.ee/fulachtfiadhcafe

Cloone Haunted Trail returns on Sunday October 30 6.30pm - 10pm. Registration at Cloone Community Centre and shuttle bus to the Haunted Trail at Bothar na Naomh. Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. This is an outdoor event. Parking available.

Longford's Dead of Night Parade will start at St Mel’s College carpark at 6.30pm and finish at Connolly Barracks at 7.15pm on monday, October 31. All other activities will take place around Connolly Barrack. These include a Spook Walk where participants can take a walk on the wild side from 6-9pm. A safer bonfire-alternative, the Beacon will be lit from 7.15-8.30pm.

There are also Halloween events being held at Strokestown Park and Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle.