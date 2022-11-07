21,459 Irish adults unable to work due to long Covid

Denis Naughten TD has called on the Government to treat the surge in long COVID patients with the same urgency as the initial COVID-19 infections and ensure that an estimated 21,459 adults who are unfit to work are given access to the medical care they need.

“These patients who are trying to access medical care, are likely to be suffering from long COVID to such an extent that they are unable to work. This is despite promises since September last year that a treatment pathway would be put in place by the HSE,” said Denis Naughten.

Symptoms of long COVID include fatigue and brain fog, which are experienced at least three months after the initial infection for significant periods of time, in some cases over two years. Professor Jack Lambert of the Mater Hospital told the Oireachtas Health Committee earlier this year that patients with the condition “act very much like patients who have experienced closed head injuries”.

The World Health Organisation has defined long COVID as a condition that occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed SARS CoV-2 infection, usually three months from the onset of COVID-19 with symptoms that last for at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

“Last September, after I questioned the Health Minister on the issue of treatment for long COVID patients, the HSE stated that it planned to establish specialist long COVID clinics yet today we are still waiting for these to become operational,” stated Denis Naughten.

“We cannot just sleepwalk into a crisis of chronic illness, which will push people already on waiting lists for treatment since before the pandemic even further down these horrendous waiting lists. As a result, the Regional Group of TDs will seek a Government commitment in the Dáil this Wednesday to ensure that long COVID services are rolled out across the country immediately.”

Based on an analysis of people who claimed the COVID Enhanced Illness Benefit payment from the Department of Social Protection, a county by county breakdown can now be provided to an estimated 21,459 adults nationally who are likely to be suffering from or have suffered from long COVID to such an extent that they are unfit to work.

Leitrim has the lowest figures of 132 estimate long COVID sufferers.