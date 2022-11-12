Search

12 Nov 2022

Exceptional property at Annaduff in Leitrim

The property at Annaduff

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

12 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

Gallagher Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this beautiful detached family home situated just off the N4 in the popular residential area of Annaduff within a short drive to the larger town of Carrick-on-Shannon.


The property is presented in excellent decorative condition throughout and comprising of exceptional spacious living accommodation and situated on a large site.


The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall with solid oak staircase, living room with feature fireplace, large kitchen/diner with a range of wall and base units with granite work surfaces, central island, pantry area, utility room, large separate dining room with high ceiling, sun room, bedroom five and downstairs WC/wet room.


The first floor benefits from four double bedrooms (one with ensuite bathroom) and large family bathroom with double sink vanity unit and corner Jacuzzi bath.


Access to a spacious floored attic area is also available from the first floor. The property benefits from electric gates, dual heating, security alarm, large site, spacious living accommodation.


It is close to the larger town of Carrick-on-Shannon with all the town centre amenities such as train station (Dublin/Sligo line), shops, pubs, restaurants, cinema, the River Shannon with it's wonderful walkways.


Annaduff primary school is within a short walk/drive from this family home. Derrycarne Woods with it wonderful walks is also close by.
Viewings highly recommended on this property and strictly by appointment with Gallagher Auctioneers.
Contact: Gallagher Auctioneer Ltd , 10 Landmark Court, Carrick-on -Shannon, Co Leitrim.
Phone: 071 9621000.

Email: carrick@gallagherproperty.
com

Website: www.gallagherproperty.com

Local News

