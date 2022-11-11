Museum displays LEGO-version of Irish landmark made from almost 50,000 bricks

A Lego-version of an Irish landmark made out of almost 50,000 bricks is on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Archaeology.

The museum is set to host a weekend of events centered around the display of a Lego model of the valley of Glendalough on November 12 and 13.

Made out of 44,388 bricks, the model shows how the monastic site might have looked in medieval times.

Displays will also feature the longest Lego wall ever made in Ireland - over 12 metres in length - which has bene made by the people of Co. Wicklow.

Built by brick artist Jessica Farrell and inspired by archaeological discoveries about the valley, the Lego model includes displays of what daily life might have been like in the valley for monks and pilgrims, and references some of the objects on display at the museum’ s Glendalough exhibition.

Jessica Farrell commented, "This weekends’ events will be the culmination of a project which has been a long time in development, engaging several enthusiastic audiences along the way. I'm delighted to see it reach so many young people, especially here at the museum, where the model can be viewed alongside real-life artefacts and interpretive material."

The model and wall have been at the museum in recent weeks and people who are in Direct Provision at Baleskin attended activities, creating additional segments for the wall, whilst also learning about the objects in the museum.

Glendalough Heritage Forum explained, "We are delighted with the wonderful work that Jessica has done with the Lego Glendalough model - which has a real wow factor and engages people with the heritage of Glendalough in a completely different way."

Lynn Scarff, the Director of the NMI commented, "We were pleased to work with Glendalough Heritage Forum to bring this model and associated activities to the public. It is an enjoyable way to learn about distant medieval times and imagine what daily life was like for those who lived in the Wicklow Valley over one thousand years ago."