15 Nov 2022

Permanent TSB to replace Ulster Bank in Ballyconnell

Permanent TSB to rebrand Ulster Bank Ballyconnel

Leitrim Observer Reporter

15 Nov 2022 11:00 AM

Permanent TSB has announced details of its plans to open a new branch in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan in early 2023.

The Bank will open for business in Ballyconnell in late January/early February following the acquisition of the Ulster Bank branches in these communities as part of its wider acquisition of €7.5 billion in mortgages, SME loans and asset finance business from Ulster Bank. Permanent TSB is encouraging customers to move their account to Permanent TSB before the Ulster Bank branch closes on January 13.

The new Permanent TSB Cavan branches will feature full cash services and will include staff who worked in these branches when they were operated by Ulster Bank. Each branch will offer the full range of Permanent TSB's services including mortgages, current accounts, deposit accounts, personal loans, insurance and pensions.

Local News

