150 new jobs announced for Longford

150 new jobs have been announced for Longford, as construction company Framespace sets to expand.

The firm is opening a new manufacturing facility as part of an €8 million investment.

Framespace is currently hiring for design and engineering roles, along with general operative and semi-skilled positions.

The company already employs 100 people in Ireland and has just refurbished the former Cameron Willis engineering works in the midlands town.

It is currently developing a six-home site at Riverside Manor in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

The offsite home supplier - which says its products can help meet the Government’s social and affordable housing targets - is now hiring for roles in design, engineering and general operations.

The homebuilder said it was set to double production to deliver 1,100 homes a year by 2025.

Framespace manufactures pre-finished floor, wall, and roof panels in its factory in Longford, which can be assembled into homes of up to seven stories in a number of hours.

The system reduces construction time by as much as 40pc compared to more traditional building methods, Framespace estimates.

The CEO of the company Declan Murtagh says this is great news for the region.