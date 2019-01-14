Funding confirmed for four Leitrim Men's Sheds

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, has confirmed that four Men's Sheds in Leitrim are among the 310 nationwide that have been approved to receive funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Funding totaling €5,797 has been allocated to the Men's Sheds in Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Manorhamilton and Kinlough.

Each of the four Leitrim Men's Sheds have been allocated €1,449.25. The funding in Ballinamore has granted for the purpose of a pool and table tennis table while in Carrick-on-Shannon the funding has been allocated for the fit-out of a workshop and poly tunnel.

The Kinlough funding will go towards a bandsaw, table saw, chip extractor and lathe while the monies allocated to the North Leitrim Men's Shed in Manorhamilton will go towards a poly tunnel.

Speaking in relation to the funding, Minister Ring said, “I’m delighted that 310 Men’s Sheds across the country have been allocated funding.

“It’s really heartening to hear what the individual Sheds are doing with the money and it shows that modest investments in good community organisations can go a long way. The emergence of the Men’s Sheds in recent years has been an extremely positive development for communities across Ireland and I’m delighted to be able to support the Sheds in these early stages.

“Their members possess great experience and know-how and they make a massive contribution to their local communities. They provide invaluable support to important local initiatives such as Tidy Towns groups, local festivals and important charity events.

Barry Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association (ISMA) welcomed the funding stating, “The IMSA is extremely heartened by the take-up and response to the Men’s Shed Fund amongst our member sheds. We were delighted to be able to work with the Department of Rural and Community Development to bring this fund to fruition, and I know that the support of Minister Ring and his Department means a lot to our members.

“The projects and improvements facilitated by this funding are going to have an immense impact on individual Sheds and their communities. But beyond the funding itself, the Department’s support is also a signal that the social benefits of Men’s Sheds are being recognised, acknowledged and fostered at governmental level.”

