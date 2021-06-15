Bundoran RNLI makes safety plea ahead of summer months

As the summer months approach, Bundoran RNLI is calling on everyone looking forward to a boat trip at sea to plan ahead so they can enjoy their day safely.

The plea comes after a group of people whose boat had been tied up but damaged overnight by southerly winds and tidal conditions, became stranded and were brought ashore by the volunteer crew.

Volunteer Helm at Bundoran RNLI Killian O'Kelly said: ‘It is great to see more people out on the water and enjoying themselves. As the summer approaches we want to remind people ahead of their trip to sea to plan ahead with safety in mind. Making simple safety measures means people can make the most of their activities with peace of mind.

‘We would encourage people to get the right training for their craft. It is important to know how to handle your boat and its capabilities. Ensure your boat is prepared for the season and that your engine is well maintained. Always carry adequate tools and spares to fix any problems you may encounter and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey.

‘Always check the weather and tide times – if you’re in an area that you are unfamiliar with, seek local advice on tides, conditions and potential obstacles or challenges. Always carry a means of calling or signalling for help – a mobile phone or a VHF radio tuned to Channel 16 to talk to the Coast Guard. Let them, and someone else on the shore, know where you’re going and who to call if you don’t return on time, and always wear a lifejacket.’

More safety advice for boating and other activities is available at rnli.org/safety