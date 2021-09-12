Search

12/09/2021

Leitrim Cycling Festival coming to Kiltyclogher

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

BikeWeek 2021 will see the return of Leitrim Cycling Festival. This year the roving festival will be in the village of Kiltyclogher from September 17 - 19.
Thanks to support from Leitrim County Council and the Leitrim Sports Partnership there will be a full programme of FREE events for all ages and cycling abilities – even those who don’t cycle!
The 3-day programme is available on www.leitrimcyclingfestival.
com and includes a wide variety of events such as a guided family cycle to Glenfarne with artists Catherine Bourne and Grainne McMenamin; the human-on-a-bike library, nature inspired activities with MudBugs, cycle touring cooking display with Crank & Cog, a sensory cycling workshop with artists Laura McMorrow and Natalia Beylis, Cyclimpics, the ever-popular slow bicycle race and lots of music and good food.
For Culture Night this year Leitrim Cycling Festival has invited artist and inventor Paddy Bloomer to bring his Wandering Bandstand to Kiltyclogher on Friday, September 17.
A sight to behold, the pedal powered bandstand will wander through the village with local musicians playing on top.
Paddy’s mechanical curiosities and improbable devices are made from recycled materials. This spectacle is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. Bring your bike to follow the bandstand around the village.
The event will start at 7pm and run until 8.30pm. To adhere to current restrictions pods of 4 – 6 people from the same family group can have a go pedalling the bandstand. Those interested should contact the festival to book a slot.
On Saturday afternoon a Trio bike will be available for those with reduced mobility and on Sunday morning Michelle Maguire, the Social Inclusion Officer will be bringing a three wheel bike and handcycle bike for those with disabilities.
The Leitrim Sports Coordinator, Declan Boyle said “Leitrim Cycling festival, as part of National Bike Week, plays an important part in raising awareness about cycling, and ultimately supporting efforts to encourage mode shift towards cycling in Leitrim.
“Cycling is a healthy, fun, and low impact form of exercise for all ages and can have a positive impact on individual health and wellbeing. The cycling festival is great way to meet new people, participate in cycling events and have great fun in the process.”
Jo Sachs-Eldridge, organiser of Leitrim Cycling Festival said “Our roving festival gives us the opportunity to work with many different communities and to explore different parts of this great county.
“Leitrim has so much to offer people on bikes of all abilities and the village of Kiltyclogher is an ideal spot for cycle routes through stunning countryside with a fascinating history. We can’t wait to celebrate cycling, communites and Leitrim again!”
Kiltyclogher boasts a Holiday Centre with private rooms and plenty of camping spots. Places have already been booked by people travelling from various parts of the country for what promises to be a fun-filled weekend of activities.
To find out more about any of the events or to book a room/camping spot get in touch with the team at leitrimcyclingfestival@
gmail.com

Leitrim house prices increase

Dates & venues announced for Connacht Gold SFC as Leitrim County Board reveal streaming plans for quarter-finals

Leitrim artist Anna-Marie on the path to success with her prints and cards

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media