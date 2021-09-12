Leitrim Cycling Festival coming to Kiltyclogher

BikeWeek 2021 will see the return of Leitrim Cycling Festival. This year the roving festival will be in the village of Kiltyclogher from September 17 - 19.

Thanks to support from Leitrim County Council and the Leitrim Sports Partnership there will be a full programme of FREE events for all ages and cycling abilities – even those who don’t cycle!

The 3-day programme is available on www.leitrimcyclingfestival.

com and includes a wide variety of events such as a guided family cycle to Glenfarne with artists Catherine Bourne and Grainne McMenamin; the human-on-a-bike library, nature inspired activities with MudBugs, cycle touring cooking display with Crank & Cog, a sensory cycling workshop with artists Laura McMorrow and Natalia Beylis, Cyclimpics, the ever-popular slow bicycle race and lots of music and good food.

For Culture Night this year Leitrim Cycling Festival has invited artist and inventor Paddy Bloomer to bring his Wandering Bandstand to Kiltyclogher on Friday, September 17.

A sight to behold, the pedal powered bandstand will wander through the village with local musicians playing on top.

Paddy’s mechanical curiosities and improbable devices are made from recycled materials. This spectacle is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. Bring your bike to follow the bandstand around the village.

The event will start at 7pm and run until 8.30pm. To adhere to current restrictions pods of 4 – 6 people from the same family group can have a go pedalling the bandstand. Those interested should contact the festival to book a slot.

On Saturday afternoon a Trio bike will be available for those with reduced mobility and on Sunday morning Michelle Maguire, the Social Inclusion Officer will be bringing a three wheel bike and handcycle bike for those with disabilities.

The Leitrim Sports Coordinator, Declan Boyle said “Leitrim Cycling festival, as part of National Bike Week, plays an important part in raising awareness about cycling, and ultimately supporting efforts to encourage mode shift towards cycling in Leitrim.

“Cycling is a healthy, fun, and low impact form of exercise for all ages and can have a positive impact on individual health and wellbeing. The cycling festival is great way to meet new people, participate in cycling events and have great fun in the process.”

Jo Sachs-Eldridge, organiser of Leitrim Cycling Festival said “Our roving festival gives us the opportunity to work with many different communities and to explore different parts of this great county.

“Leitrim has so much to offer people on bikes of all abilities and the village of Kiltyclogher is an ideal spot for cycle routes through stunning countryside with a fascinating history. We can’t wait to celebrate cycling, communites and Leitrim again!”

Kiltyclogher boasts a Holiday Centre with private rooms and plenty of camping spots. Places have already been booked by people travelling from various parts of the country for what promises to be a fun-filled weekend of activities.

To find out more about any of the events or to book a room/camping spot get in touch with the team at leitrimcyclingfestival@

gmail.com