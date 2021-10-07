Leitrim Primary Schools Cross-country fixed for Wednesday, October 13, in Leitrim village

The Leitrim Primary Schools Cross-country championships will return next Wednesday, October 13, at Leitrim Gaels Community Field outside Leitrim Village with entries being taken from 10 am.

The event, which was not held last year, is the first cross-country event to be held in the county since the start of the Covid pandemic.

With restrictions in place due to Covid, each school will be asked to provide a list of entries in advance of the championships which will see athletes qualify for the Connacht Schools Finals on Saturday, October 23, venue yet to be fixed.

Entries must be sent via mail Leitrim Athletics County Board Secretary Ann Mulvaney Kelly at ann. mulvaney@hotmail.com while entries fees must be gathered by each school and handed to a designated official at the venue on the day.

Anyone intending on attending or competing at the event will also be asked to fill out a Covid Health Questionnaire and returned them via email to the County Secretary

Schools will be asked to maintain their own “bubble” on the day and not interact with other schools while non-competing athletes will be asked not to follow the races around the course to cheer on their schoolmates.

To cut down on contacts, results and medals will not be handed out on the day with the final results and medals being posted out to the schools afterward. There will be medals awarded for the first three teams and first 12 individuals in each event

The races and distances are as follows:

Girls 3rd/4th Class 1000m

Boys 3rd/4th Class 1000m

Girls 5th/6th Class 1200m

Boys 5th/6th Class 1200m

A ticket system will be used to speed up the issue of results (six members per team, so six tickets/envelopes with four to score). Trophy holders please hand in trophies on arrival.

Leitrim Athletics are also appealing for volunteers on the day to help with the organisation and stewarding of the event.