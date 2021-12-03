Carrick All set for the Head of the Shannon

Next Saturday, December 4, Carrick Rowing Club are hosting their annual Head of the Shannon here in Carrick on Shannon.

With last year's event cancelled due to the pandemic, the club is very excited to hold their first competition open to other clubs and competitors for the first time in two years.

Clubs from all over Ireland are travelling to take part with crews from our neighbouring clubs Sligo, Athlone and Enniskillen as well as Colaiste Iognaid, Tribesmen RC, Galway RC and NUIG in Galway and entries from City of Derry, Commercial, Neptune, Coleraine Grammar School and Loughros.

It is great to see so many entries, it means there are lots of eager rowers who are mad for a bit of action on the River Shannon.

There are many different age groups and abilities racing, starting off from the younger junior 15 age group up to the more advanced master groups. Racing starts at approximately 11am on Saturday morning and will run for the majority of the day.

Spectators are more than welcome to come along and view the rowing from the river banks, but please keep with government guidelines and follow social distancing to ensure the Head of the Shannon is a safe and successful day for all.