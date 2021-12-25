Search

25 Dec 2021

North Leitrim youngsters star in Raheny walks

North Leitrim youngsters star in Raheny walks

North Leitrim AC's Avril Dolan in action in the U9 500m Picture: Sportsfile

North Leitrim AC walkers had a very successful day at the juvenile events held with the National 35Km race walking events in Raheny last Sunday.

Darragh Mitchell (U19 5K), Sarah Mulvaney Kelly (U13 2K), Ian Harkin (U12 1K) & Karl Casey (U12 2K) all won the development races held in conjunction with the World Athletic Race Walking tour in St Anne’s Park in Raheny, Mitchell making his comeback after eight months out.

Muddy marvels truly inspire

THE LAST POINT

There were second place finishes for Avril Dolan, pictured left, in the U9 500m and Luke Fitzmaurice (U15 3Km) with Keefe Dolan completing the podium places for the North Leitrim club with third in the U13 3K.

Cealagh McGloin finished fifth and Grace Fergus seventh in the U12 1K in a strong outing for the club.

The late Michael O'Brien named as first Hall of Fame winner in inaugural Connacht Athletics Awards

