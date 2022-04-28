Search

28 Apr 2022

Mohill & Carrick teams feature in Lonleitros Finals Finals in Topline Mohill Community & Sports Hub

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

28 Apr 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The NBA playoffs may be the centre of attention for the basketball world but local hoops fans will get the chance to enjoy some great action next weekend when Topline Mohill Community & Sports Hub hosts the Lonleitros 2022 Top Four Playoffs.

All roads lead to Topline Mohill Community & Sports Hub for local basketball fans over the May Bank Holiday weekend as Mohill Basketball Club host the Lonleitros Area Board Top 4 Finals from April 29, to Sunday May 1.

Two semi finals will take place Friday night, followed by a full day of basketball on Saturday to see who will advance to the senior ladies, senior men’s & U18 boy’s finals on Sunday.

Mohill's senior men and ladies are both in action with the Ladies taking on Boyle in the Top Four semi-final on Saturday at 3pm while their men's team contest the Plate Semi-Final on Saturday at 4.30.

Carrick Cougars are the only other Leitrim team in action as they take on Longford Phoenix in the U18 Men's Final on Sunday at 12 noon.

Other teams taking part in the final weekend comes from Castlerea, Athlone, Donegal, Mayo & Sligo.

Admission is free. A small shop will also be operating selling tea, coffee & refreshments (cash only). Please come along and support-it promises to be a great weekend of basketball.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page ‘Mohill Basketball Club’ for updates of match times & results.

The full schedule of games for the Lonleitros Finals is as follows:

FRIDAY APRIL 29

  • Men’s Top 4 Semi-Final: Donegal v Castlerea Kings 7.30
  • Ladies Top 4 Semi-Final: Sligo v Castlerea 9.00

SATURDAY APRIL 30

  • Mens Top 4 Semi-Final: Sligo All Stars v Athlone 1.30
  • Ladies Top 4 Semi-Final: Mohill v Boyle 3.00
  • Men’s Plate Semi-Final: Mohill v Carrick Cougars 4.30
  • Men’s Plate Semi-Final: Mayo Meteors v Longford Phoenix 6.00

SUNDAY MAY 1

  • Men's U18 Final: Longford Phoenix v Carrick Cougars 12.00
  • Ladies Plate Final: Longford Phoenix v Drumlish Dragons 1.30
  • Men’s Plate Final: 3.00
  • Ladies Top 4 Final: 4.45
  • Mens Top 4 Final: 6.30

