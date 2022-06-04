Search

04 Jun 2022

Lough Key Classic Cycling Sportive organisers say thanks

Lough Key Classic Cycling Sportive organisers say thanks

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

04 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The Lough Key Classic cycling sportive took place in Boyle on Sunday May 15. The weather was favourable for the event with nearly 200 riders signing on for the two challenging distances.

Three organisations will benefit from the Classic - namely Boyle Scouts, Boyle Family Resource Centre Food Bank and the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

Leitrim people urged to Leave No Trace when enjoying the outdoors this Summer

The event would not have been possible without the assistance of a large number of people to whom Curlieu Wheelers cycling club is gratefully indebted and would like to thank hereunder:

  • All the cyclists who came to Boyle and participated
  • Gardai in Boyle & Ballymote with special thanks to Superintendent Tom Colsh, Inspector Frank Egan, Sergeant Maura McGarry, Sergeant Deirdre Coleman, Garda Tanya Murrihy, Garda Enda Keane
    Roscommon and Sligo County Councils
  • David Harding and Abbey College
  • Langan's Fruit & Veg
  • Kieran Roddy Catering
  • Michael Finn
  • Mark Finn
  • Enda Madden and Gary Beirne
    Catering Staff - Helen, Veronica, Betty, Monica, Caroline, Olivia and Noleen
  • all who brought food, ladies who assisted at registration
  • Keith Conroy Crystal Clear
  • Boyle Scouts
  • Joe Conroy
  • Spool Factory (for meetings)
  • Order of Malta
  • local media & all who took photographs and drone footage
  • Patricia Golden & staff in King House
  • Boyle Sports Complex committee
  • Connacht Cycling
  • Liam McNamara for traffic control at the Complex

Finally all the club members and non club members and local people who acted as marshals and assisted on the day. Work has already commenced on the 2023 Lough Key Classic.

Once again Leitrim proves itself to be a cycling treasure

Exploring Leitrim by bicycle with a magical programme of activities

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media