Lough Key Classic Cycling Sportive organisers say thanks

The Lough Key Classic cycling sportive took place in Boyle on Sunday May 15. The weather was favourable for the event with nearly 200 riders signing on for the two challenging distances.
Three organisations will benefit from the Classic - namely Boyle Scouts, Boyle Family Resource Centre Food Bank and the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.
The event would not have been possible without the assistance of a large number of people to whom Curlieu Wheelers cycling club is gratefully indebted and would like to thank hereunder:
Finally all the club members and non club members and local people who acted as marshals and assisted on the day. Work has already commenced on the 2023 Lough Key Classic.
