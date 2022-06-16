Search

17 Jun 2022

Mohill Darts League Finals this Saturday

Mohill Darts League Finals this Saturday

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

16 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

A fantastic night of darts was held in Callaghan’s top new venue upstairs last Friday night. In attendance was former world champion Adrian Lewis who gave an exhibition in dart throwing as well as his singing voice.

Many of the top players from Mohill Darts League played against him and there were some amazing battles which thrilled the large crowd that were present.

Mohill Darts Final on Saturday

Big shout out to Adrian McCaffrey for organising this event and the best of luck in his new venue.

Next Saturday night is the big night where both the League and Shield finals are taking place in Clarkes hotel in studio 1. First up is the Shield final starting at 8pm between Fitzpatricks and O’Callaghans.

After that is the league final between the heavyweights of O’Briens and Cusacks - can O'Briens take the mantle for the third time or can Cusacks stop them and tie it up at two all?

'Derry Girls wouldn’t have happened without it' - Irish star backs campaign to save Channel 4

Food will be served after the Shield final so come along for an exciting night of darts and fun and crack and there even be a few songs sung.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media