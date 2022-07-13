Search

13 Jul 2022

Carrick Rowing Club set for Rowing Ireland National Championships this weekend in Cork

Carrick Rowing Club set for Rowing Ireland National Championships this weekend in Cork

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

13 Jul 2022 3:38 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

This weekend sees the highlight of the competitive rowing season as all eyes turn to the Rowing Ireland National Championships at Inniscarra Co. Cork from July 15-17. 

The destination of many of this year's titles remain somewhat of a mystery as many clubs have not seen as much competitive action as they would like with the cancellation of some major regattas. Lough Rynn Regatta and Cork Regatta, both Grand League 2K events, fell to the weather earlier in the season and both are competitive events for watching crews coming into form. 

Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club receives 'Texaco Support for Sport' funding

This year's Championships is for J16 crews and over which unfortunately many of our Junior crews at Carrick RC will not get the opportunity to attend and compete. They will have ample opportunity to race at our own regatta in Carrick on July 31. 

Nonetheless Carrick are sending down a number of competitive crews for the weekend and we expect many of these crews to feature strongly. 

First up Aoife Lowe will be competing in the Intermediate Scull and Senior Scull on Saturday and Sunday. Aoife has made the jump this year from the junior ranks and has excelled in training and competition down the years. It is brilliant to see the dedication and determination paying off for Aoife to compete in the Senior scull following in the footsteps of Frances Cryan and Dympna Kelly of Carrick RC. 

Important safety advice for those involved in rowing

In the Women's Junior 18 events Carrick have some excellent crews who again have progressed with determination over these past two years of Covid-19 and cancellations to make it to these National Championships. 

In the Junior 18 Coxless Quad our Carrick crew of Grace Earley, Sarah Lee, Mae Harman and Patryca Kaminska take to the water on Sunday. These ladies will slip  in our newly named 'Joe Lowe' Coxless Quad and we look forward to seeing this crew progress to the finals in the afternoon. They have the form and are definitely a crew to watch. 

These girls will have warmed up for this event by competing in the Junior 18 Doubles 2x competition on Saturday, Grace and Mae will pair up as will Patryca and Sarah. Again both boats have lots of pace and power for this doubles competition. 

These Junior Crews are under the tutelage of Club Coach Mark Butler who has taken this J18 category these past few years. Mark has a lifetime of good rowing experience which he has imparted to these crews all season with early mornings, late evenings and long hours on the river. The standard of these crews technically, race ready and tactically is a testament to the work done well over many hundreds of hours with Mark and the solid foundations built with other members of the coaching team down the years. 

Kilnagross' Earley brothers head to Henley Regatta

Elsewhere a number of Carrick Rowing Club 'Alumni' will be taking to the water with their University Club crews. Fintan and Thomas Earley will again be looking for national honours as their UCD Senior 8 will take to the water in the last race of the day on Sunday. Fintan, the younger of the Earley brothers, takes on the responsibility of stroking the UCD crew while brother Thomas is in the engine room in the 5 seat. 

This field is stacked with talent, International and Olympic experience as UCD/ Skibb slip with the likes of Ronan Byrne, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan on board. Cork Boat Club, Trinity and University of Limerick/Castleconnell complete the line up. The boys also feature in different lineups in the Men's Senior 4 and Intermediate 8 over the weekend. 

The club is exceptionally proud of their efforts and we will be cheering them on over the weekend. 

Not to be outdone, our Carrick Ladies now residing in NUIG Boat Club will also have a very busy weekend of competitive action. Shauna will be in the 2 seat of the NUIG BC/Galway RC composite crew in the Women's Senior 8 competition while also competing in the Club 8  and 2x earlier in the weekend. Gwen O'Rourke will also feature in the Club 8 competition and the Women's Coxed club 4. Both these girls have had a busy few weeks training after some thrilling racing in Henley Women's Regatta. Again all their old coaches, the committee and club members wish them success and good rowing for the weekend.

To keep up to date with the progress of all these crews keep an eye on Rowing Ireland social media over the weekend. Alternatively keep the windows open as you might hear the roars of the Carrick rowing supporters as the finals roll out on Sunday afternoon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media