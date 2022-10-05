Search

06 Oct 2022

Leitrim Primary Schools Cross-country fixed for Thursday October 13, in Leitrim Gaels Community Field

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

05 Oct 2022 5:31 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim Athletics County Board will host the annual Leitrim Primary Schools Cross-country championships on Thursday October 13, at Leitrim Gaels Community Field.

There will be races for girls and boys in two age categories - third & fourth class and fifth & sixth class with team prizes for the top three schools in each race and the top 12 individuals in each age group.

The races and distances involved are as follows:

  • Girls 3rd/4th Class – 800m
  • Boys 3rd/4th Class – 800m
  • Girls 5th/6th Class – 1000m
  • Boys 5th/6th Class – 1000m

Entries will be taken from 10 am on the morning with an entry fee of €4 per child 

Each school must send a list of their runners in each event via mail to  Leitrim Athletics Board Secretary Ann Mulvaney Kelly at ann.mulvaney@hotmail.com and schools are asked to hand the entry fee to a Leitrim Athletics official on the day.

As in previous years the ticket system will be used to speed up the issue of results (6 members per team, so 6 tickets/envelopes [4 to score]). Trophy holders please hand in trophies on arrival.

Organisers are appealing to each school to provider at least one helper per school to ensure the smooth running of the event. Athletes are asked to arrive dressed ready for their event and to use their school buses to change in afterwards.

Athletes are also reminded to wear appropriate clothing for the event and to bring rain gear in case of adverse weather conditions.

The top 12 individuals and top three teams qualify for the Connacht Primary Schools Cross-country in Moyne Community School in Longford on Saturday, October 22.

