500 competitors sets to compete in Drumshanbo in Connacht Athletics Cross-country Championships

Over 500 competitors are due to descend on Drumshanbo on Sunday November 6, as the Connacht Athletics Even Age Cross-country championships will be held in the county for the first time in nine years.

It is the first time since 2013 that the event will be held at a Leitrim venue with previous editions under the control of the Leitrim Athletics Board being held in Calry, Co Sligo.

This event is being organised by Drumshanbo Athletic Club and Leitrim Athletics County Board and will feature the best of Connacht's juvenile athletes trying to qualify for the All-Ireland Finals in Donegal later this month.

The event, which will be held across from the Allen Gaels GAA club grounds on the Ballinamore road out of Drumshanbo, will have a 12 noon start with races for U12, U14, U16, U18 and Senior in both male and female.

Those attending the event will be asked to follow the Connacht Athletics signage that will take them directly to the designated car parking facilities at The Mayflower and at Drumshanbo Mart. It is vital that these directions are followed so as to allow for the proper flow of normal traffic and and around Drumshanbo.

Spectators are also advised to wear wellington boots and bring a change of clothes.

Other motorists and other road users are asked to be aware of pedestrians and heavy traffic in the area from approximately 10.30 am to 3 pm next Sunday.

Organisers have asked that anybody who is willing to help out with stewarding and marshalling on Sunday to contact Leitrim Athletics County Board Secretary Ann Mulvaney Kelly at ann.mulvaney@hotmail.com as soon as possible as all help would be great appreciated to ensure the smooth running of the event.