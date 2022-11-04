Drumshanbo to host Connacht Cross-country championships on Sunday

Hundreds of runners from all over Connacht will be converging on Drumshanbo next Sunday, November 6, when Leitrim hosts the Connacht Athletics Even Age Cross-country championships.

The event, which will be held across from the Allen Gaels GAA club grounds on the Ballinamore road out of the town, will have a 12 noon start with races for U12, U14, U16, U18 and Senior in both male and female.

Juvenile athletes from all over the province will be competing in Drumshanbo with a view to qualifying for the National Championships at Rosapenna Golf Course outside Downings in Co Donegal on Sunday, November 20.

Those attending the event will be asked to use the car parking facilities at The Mayflower and at Drumshanbo Mart while motorists and other road users are asked to be aware of pedestrians and heavy traffic in the area from approximately 10.30 am to 3 pm next Sunday.

Organisers have asked that anybody who is willing to help out with stewarding and marshalling on Sunday or with lining out the course on Saturday to contact Leitrim Athletics County Board Secretary Ann Mulvaney Kelly at ann.mulvaney@hotmail.com as soon as possible as all help would be great appreciated to ensure the smooth running of the event.

Carrick's Phoebe Campbell (right) and Judy Kulkarni compete in the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon last Sunday morning Picture: Sam Barnes Sportsfile

DUBLIN MARATHON

A large number of athletes from Leitrim competed in Sunday’s Irish Life Dublin City Marathon with Aughnasheelin’s Isobel Oakes, running in the colours of Sligo AC, among the prize winners as she took the prize for second O35 finisher in a superb time of 2.45.14. Isobel was seventh female on the day

Ballinamore AC’s Colin Griffin was the county’s top finisher with a time of 2.33.24 to finish 31st overall and ninth master.

Drumshanbo AC's Cora Regan clocked a time of 3.12.30 while former St Mary's and Carrick Town footballer Niall Comerton clocked a time of 3.30.32. Former Carrick AC sprinter Gerard Crossan clocked 3.40.41 and Kiltubrid's Carmel Murphy, another Carrick AC member, clocked 4.33.25. Drumshanbo AC's Linda Mollohan clocked 5:03:11

Ballinamore’s contingent saw David Ahern clock 3.08.00, Ronan Griffin 3.25.50, Michael O’Dell 3:48.00; Gregory Smyth 3:59.17; Celine Charles 4:07.00, Conor Harte 4:29.37 and Diarmuid Keegan 5:01.

Grainne Griffin, who walked for Diabetes Ireland in a time of 6:07.56, raised €1765 for Diabetes Ireland.