Andrew Guckian's 131km Miners Way run raises €1,500 for local meals on wheels services

A few years ago Andrew Guckian, a native of Leitrim Village, with a few friends started exploring the local highways and byways, fields, bogs and beyond. They looked to find new routes to keep them running longer and exploring further into the depths of the locality which they had somehow missed all throughout their lives thus far.

Much of the trails that linked up the routes they chose had that infamous little yellow man pointing the way. In this way they continued their runs around the hills, forests, lakes and bogs that they have come to appreciate and love so well.

The Miners Way & Historical Trail which they use so often has led them into the more remote parts of Leitrim and Roscommon.

Because they use the area so much, but rarely meet anyone of' the area they wondered how they could say a simple ‘hello and thank you’ to those who live in such beautiful and remote places.

That is where they discovered the meals on wheels services.

Back in February, while living in New Zealand, Andrew made contact with managers Julie Dockery and Lorraine Mulvey expressing a keen interest in raising much-needed awareness and perhaps some funds for the meals on wheels services in the area.

From there, The Miners Way Ultra was created and Andrew worked tirelessly, setting up a Facebook page and a Go Fund me page while training intensely for this extraordinary event.

On the weekend of April 13-14, a group from the Leitrim Village Mountain Running Crew supported Andrew as he ran the entire distance of the Miners Way & Historical Trail in one go, running a colossal 131.4Km in 15:33hours.

The amount raised from this tremendous event came to €1,500. This was divided equally between Keadue Day Centre & Drumsna Community Resource Centre, each receiving €750.

Julie Dockery Manager of Keadue Social Service said: “Andrew’s commitment and dedication to this event was generous, admirable and outstanding. We in Keadue Day Centre are constantly thinking of ways to raise funds in order to maintain this superb service in our community, therefore this additional €750 is a great boost to our on-going efforts.

“We thank Andrew and team for helping us to raise awareness of the services we provide and the necessity for fundraiser - well done and congratulations on your longest run to date!

While Lorraine Mulvey Manager of Drumsna Community Resource Centre noted: “The response to Andrew’s event has been overwhelming and the money raised is just amazing for a service like ours!

“We don't know how to begin to thank them for such a selfless gesture. Andrew not only created so much awareness for our service but in fact he has really raised our profile in the area. The €750 is a huge donation to our project and we will see that this money is well invested into the meals on wheels service. Our most sincere gratitude goes to all involved.”

