Manorhamilton's Sean McDermott Boxing Club back in action

After its summer break the Seán McDermott Boxing Club returns to full training this week at its headquarters in Manorhamilton’s Bee Park Community Centre for the new season will a full programme catering for girls and boys aged from 7 years up to adult women and men’s levels.

Read Also: Irish captain Dean Clancy aims for European gold in Sofia

The Club trains five nights a week – seniors (from 11 years up) Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – 9 and 10 years old from 6.30pm to 8pm, Seniors and Juniors from 7pm to 8pm; Tuesdays and Thursdays for 7 to 11 years from 7pm to 8pm. New members are always welcome any night at training.

Read Also: Dromahair's Nora Walsh claims silver and bronze at European Championships

In the coming year the Seán McDermott Boxing Club will have more competitive action for all it boxers to look forward to like the very popular Sunday League competition which will take place in Manorhamilton and at other venues in consultation with other Clubs.

A big event the Seán McDermott Boxing Club is planning to put on next year during the summer of 2020 is a reunion function for all its former members.

For the 2020 reunion function all former members are asked to contact Betty Duignan email – betty.duignan@gmail.com or Jason Clancy email – jasonclancy21@gmail.com.

Read Also: Leitrim's Flo Beo swimmers make history as they complete epic River Shannon adventure