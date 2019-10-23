Aura gets the gold again at this year’s Irish Safety Awards

The Aura Holohan Group Leisure is Ireland’s largest leisure provider operating 14 centres nationwide including the Aura Leitrim Leisure Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The National Irish Safety Organisation announced Aura Leisure has won 2 awards at the National Irish Safety Awards 2019, winning the Sport and Leisure award and the Consistent High Achiever Award.

Read Also: Mohill Horse Fair takes place this Sunday

The Group which operates in sport & leisure facility management, architecture, consultancy and event management includes 10 Aura Leisure Centres nationwide, three Anytime Fitness Clubs in Dublin, one DKIT Sport in Dundalk and the Support Office and Holohan Leisure Consultants in Dublin.

The group has won numerous national awards for Disability Inclusion, Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Systems.

Gerard Morgan who is the Group's Health and Safety Officer who is based in the Aura Leisure Centre of his hometown Navan, has been the driving force who has led Aura to achieving this accolade.

Gerard coordinates the safety culture across the organisation, supported by a team of Operations Managers and safety reps across all of the Aura facilities.

This is the second year in a row the group has won the Sport and Leisure National award and the Continuous High Achiever Award.

Read Also: "No limit" to how many sports clubs will benefit from new Regional Sports Campus

Chairman of the group, Gar Holohan said, “We have no higher priority than the safety of our customers and staff.

“We are delighted that our ongoing investment and commitment in safety training has been recognised again with this prestigious award.”