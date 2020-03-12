Athletics Ireland suspends all athletics competitions and events

All athletics competitions and events organised and affiliated to Athletics Ireland have been suspended with immediate effect according to statement issued by Athletics Ireland today.

The Cara Bundroan Road Race have already announced that they were calling off their very popular event but Athletics Ireland have announced that they are suspending all events and competitions while their staff will all work from home.

In the statement, Athletics Ireland announced "Athletics Ireland is guided by this expert HSE advice and will physically close our office from tomorrow morning but all staff will be operating our business from their homes. We have all prepared to operate telephones and emails remotely to minimise disruption to our business.

"Athletics Ireland is therefore instructing all affiliates to suspend all athletic competitions and events with immediate effect. We understand that this decision will result in inconvenience and disappointment to many athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters.

"However, we are sure that all will understand that the decision is taken in the best interests, not just of the athletics community, but of the Country.

The situation is changing rapidly and we will continue to monitor developments and update our website and communication on a daily basis."