Golf bodies outline guidelines for Phase 4

The GUI and ILGU have published details of how golf will operate from July 20, should the government confirm this week that Phase 4 can commence under the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

The Protocol sets out the basis on which golf can be played in a safe manner, during Phase 4 of the Government's Roadmap. Golfers are expected to observe the underlying public health guidance, set out at: www.hse.ie/coronavirus/ and www.gov.ie

These rules are subject to change and golfers are asked to check www.golfnet.ie regularly for updates.

As we enter Phase 4 of the phased re-introduction of golf, there remains a major responsibility on golf clubs and golfers to ensure that our sport is conducted in a safe and responsible manner.

Full adherence to the provisions of this Protocol is absolutely essential. Golf was in the very privileged position to have been allowed to resume in Phase 1 and this return was based on the sport being able to demonstrate to government that it can take place in a safe, socially distant manner.

The high level of compliance shown thus far is a credit to the sport, and these efforts must be maintained as we enter the next phase.

The ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency remains our primary concern and overriding priority. The Unions acknowledge the tremendous efforts of all frontline workers which has allowed golf and society in general to consider this gradual return to normal life.