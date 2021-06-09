Leitrim Sports gets €209,000 boost as Sport Ireland announces €5.9 million support for Sport and Physical Activity

Sport Ireland has today announced an investment package of €5.9million in Dormant Accounts Funding for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures countrywide with a total of €209,315 allocated for sports programmes in Leitrim.

€129,315 will be allocated for the development of Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs (CSPAHs). The objective of the CSPAHs is to bring local people together and provide a home for local clubs and sports organisations. The Hubs provide information, support and advice on a wide range of sports and physical activities to make it easier for people in disadvantaged areas to get involved in and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle.

€5,000 will go towards Youth Leadership programmes which involves the development and delivery of youth leadership training for young people providing a stepping stone for learners into employment and also into further education or training. It will also assist to develop trained volunteers who can assist with the delivery of sport and recreation initiatives within their community.

€15,000 is allocated for Volunteer training & supports initiatives aims to successfully identify and assist targeted individuals who are volunteering in disadvantaged communities or with people with disabilities to gain community sport and physical activity leadership skills e.g. as coaches, leaders, referees, committee members etc. This fund will also be used to support Community Coaching programmes or to support standalone training opportunities to support targeted volunteers.

€15,000 will go towards Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports which aims to reduce the barriers to sports participation for people with a disability through the provision of equipment and minor infrastructure.

€45,000 is being allocated for Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiatives which seeks to create new opportunities for people living in disadvantaged communities to participate in outdoor adventure sports in urban settings.

Speaking about the new round of Dormant Account Funding, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, said: "This significant investment targeting people who are economically, socially or educationally disadvantaged or who have a disability is very welcome. In particular, it is good to see a focus on programme innovation, the enhancement of the urban outdoor environment and empowering community leaders to deliver projects & programmes at a community level. Through this funding sport and physical activity will become increasingly accessible to all."

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers TD added: "Over the past year or more of restrictions we have seen the huge importance that Irish people place on sport and physical activity and the many benefits it can have on our mental and physical wellbeing. While restrictions have been difficult for all groups in society it has been particularly detrimental for people with a disability and for older adults."

Joe O’Brien, T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, who has delegated responsibility for the Dormant Account Fund, welcomed the announcement of the disbursement of dormant funds for these sports measures. Minister O’Brien said: “Dormant Accounts funding makes a real difference to individuals and communities right across the country. These sporting measures will help increase participation in sport and physical activity in local communities”.

Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey, commented: “Sport Ireland is delighted with the significant investment in Urban Outdoor Adventure Hubs and the Active Cities. Over the past year we have all turned to the outdoors as a place to exercise and socialise. It is important that we continue to develop opportunities to use the outdoors for sport and physical activity and make daily outdoor activity a part of our routines, regardless of whether we live in the countryside or in a city”.

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, commented: “The Dormant Accounts Funding will enable Sport Ireland, supported by National Governing Bodies of Sport and Local Sports Partnerships to provide everyone the opportunity to partake in sport and physical activity, no matter what their circumstances. The significant investment in Volunteer Training and Supports as well as Youth Leadership will be critical in supporting local volunteers and leaders as the country gradually opens up and we return to sport”.

Sport Ireland Director of Participation and Ethics, Dr Una May, said: “In 2021, Dormant Account Funding will be allocated to establish and develop 10 new Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs as well as the 36 existing hubs. It is great to see continued investment in the hubs as they form a home for local clubs and sports organisations. They provide support and advice on a wide range of sports and physical activities at a local level to make it easier for people in disadvantaged areas to get involved in and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle”.