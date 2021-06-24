Dean Clancy to fight for European U22 gold on Thursday evening

Sean McDermott Boxing Club's Dean Clancy will fight for gold at the European U22 Boxing Championships when he takes on an Israeli boxer in Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy.

The Sligo man takes on Ahmad Shtiwi of Israel at 8 pm on Thursday evening with the fight live on AIBA YouTube channel and you will be able to watch the bout HERE.

Clancy is one of two Irish boxers in action in Thursday's Final with Galway's Adam Hession taking on Artur Bazeyan of Armenia in the 59kg class Final at 7.30 pm. The Manorhamilton club fighter will be hoping to upgrade the European silvers he won at Youth and Junior level in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Both Connacht boxers are currently guaranteed the same medal won by Hughie Myers in the inaugural tournament and by Tokyo Olympian Aoife O’Rourke in 2018 but are hoping to join Jason Quigley and two-time winner Amy Broadhurst in the gold bracket.

Clancy defeated Serbia’s Nenad Javanovic and the Czech Republic’s Petr Novak in the opening rounds of the tournament before defeating Lounes Hamraoui of France in Monday’s quarter-finals before securing a comprehensive 5-0 win over Italian home favourite Matteo Ara in Tuesday's Semi-Finals.

