Leitrim Sports Partnership 2021 Sports Club grants

Leitrim Sports Partnership is delighted to announce the 2021 Sports Club Grant Programme.

Leitrim Sports Partnership are delighted to announce that €11,296 has been granted to Sports clubs in Leitrim.  The Sports club Grants aim to increase participation in sport and physical activity among all persons in County Leitrim.

The 23 successful sports clubs are as follows Aughavas GAA Club, Aughnasheelin GAA Club, Ballinamore AC, Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club, Carrigallen GAA, Carrigallen Trout Angling Club, Dromahair FC, Drumkeerin GAA, Drumreilly GAA Club, Drumshanbo AC, Fenagh Ladies GAA Club, Keeldra Gaels LGFA, Lough Key Triathlon Club, Lough Rynn Kayak Club, Manorhamilton Tennis Club, Manorhamilton Rangers, Melvin Gaels LGFA, Mohill GAA Club, Mohill & District AC, North Leitrim AC, North West Canoe Club, St. Marys Kiltoghert GAA and Tullaghan Development Association. 

All clubs will receive correspondence from Leitrim Sports Partnership in respect of their individual grant.

Since 2015 Leitrim Sports Partnership has awarded over €50,000 in grants to sports clubs in Leitrim.  Declan Boyle, Leitrim Sports Partnership Coordinator said today’s grant funding provides financial assistance to clubs that plan to up-skill their club coaches and volunteers. It also provides club funding for sports equipment for clubs looking to recruit new club members and get more people more active and improving their overall health and wellbeing.

“We are delighted to work in partnership with Sport Ireland & Leitrim County Council to deliver funding to the sports clubs in Leitrim. This year the standard of the 23 successful applications was very high and funding was approved for a variety of sports clubs from all over Leitrim.”

For more information on the sports club grants or on Leitrim Sports Partnership, click HERE.

