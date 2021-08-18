18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Leitrim's Ricki Wynne climbing the heights all over the country

Leitrim's Ricki Wynne climbing the heights all over the country

Ricki Wynne congratulates winner Ryan Stewart after the Seven Sisters Skyline event in Donegal

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim's Ricki Wynne is literally going up and down in the world over recent weeks as the Leitrim village resident is currently in the midst of a marathon bout of mountain racing.

With adventure racing and ultra marathons growing ever more popular, the achievements of Wynne, Ballinamore's Isobel Oakes who won last Saturday's epic Seven Sisters Skyline 55 in Donegal and Carrick's Deirdre Martin in the Northern Ireland 50Km championships recently and it really does seem as if Leitrim is on the run!

Drumshanbo native Ricki Wynne is currently preparing for the for the Kerry Way 200km Ultra marathon on September 4. He unfortunately had to pull out of it after 130km last year due to injury but he is favourite to win this year.

Ballinamore's Isobel creates history with stunning victory in Seven Sisters Skyline 55

In preparation for the Kerry event, Ricki took part in the Killary Gaelforce Skyrun on July 10, the first race back after the Covid restrictions had lifted.

The event saw competitors scale the Maamturk mountains covering 24km with 1200m of elevation - for a bit of context and those of you who have climbed Croagh Patrick, Ricki's Killary event saw the former Allen Gaels & Leitrim Gaels player climb the equivalent of one and a half times of the Reek!

Ricki then took part in the shorter 27km event last Saturday at the Seven Sisters Skyline race up the Errigal mountains in Donegal. Shorter it may have been but the 29 km event saw Ricki climb over 2100m of ascent, three times up Croagh Patrick!

Online entry open as Ballinamore Festival Road Races return on Friday August 20

The event, which also saw Ballinamore's Isobel Oakes win the 55 km event (pictured inset), was actually two kilometres longer than last year's race but Rick1, finishing second overall in a time of 3 hours 47 minutes and 31 seconds, still managed to beat the old course record bya considerable margin.

Congratulations to Ricki & Isobel on their achievements and good luck Ricki on the Kerry Way in September.

Leitrim's proud Olympic tradition

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media