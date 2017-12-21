Max out the bargains and not your credit card at the post-Christmas sales

It's sale time already and you can get better value from the sales with a little preparation and insight. Here are some tips from iclothing.ie that will see you max out the bargains and not your credit card.

1. Opt for a targeted approach

Perfecting your sales shopping technique is key - assess your wardrobe beforehand and work out what you don’t have and need to buy. Make a list to curb impulse spending.

2. Buy quality work wear pieces

They're always a good investment. Stick to a colour palette you already wear to ensure sale buys blend into your wardrobe seamlessly. A pair of navy cigarette trousers are timeless (iclothing.ie ) as is a great-fitting silky blouse. As a guide, avoid buying anything that doesn’t work with at least three of your existing outfits.

A great pair of jeans that do your waist, thighs and bottom justice are worth buying in both black and blue.

3. Avoid any OTT trend-led items

That yellow off-the-shoulder blouse with pom-pom trim is lovely, but it’s likely only to get a few wears before you grow bored. Instead, invest in classic pieces from trends that are set to continue into next season. Floral prints, ruffles and shirt dresses are all big news for Spring and a carry over from winter. Easier to wear than pom-poms, too.

4. Ensure changing room ease

Try on in the comfort of your home with a reputable company with a great returns policy.

5. Always buy the right size

Sounds obvious, but it’s not a bargain if it doesn’t fit well.

6. Don't turn your nose up at damaged items

Most shops should take money off a damaged sale item - we're not talking a huge rip, just a missing button or a make-up mark. These can easily be fixed so think about your options before dismissing as the discount on top of the sale price may just be worth a 3-minute sewing session.

7. Get on the mailing lists

If you wait to check your favourite sites and see the sale has started, you could have already missed out on the best bits. Sign up to mailing lists so that you're notified instantly - some brands even offer sale previews to those who have signed up so you get first picks.