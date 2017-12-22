Boil Water notices lifted at long last

Minister Denis Naughten can confirm that the final significant boil water notice in County Roscommon has now been lifted.

Irish water has informed him that it has now been informed by the HSE that it can lift the boil water notice from the Ballinlough/Loughglynn Public Water Supply Scheme in County Roscommon affecting 3,427 people.

“The saga of boil water notices in County Roscommon which has been going on for years, due to huge under investment in water services, has at long last been resolved.

“This is an issue that I have been pursuing, particularly over the last 4 years and I now hope that as a result of the investment that we never have a repeat of the scale of boil water notices that we have experienced in County Roscommon”.

“Due to the scale of the investment throughout County Roscommon we now have some of the most modern water treatment facilities in the Country and I hope that we can now use this to attract new employment into our area” concluded Denis Naughten.