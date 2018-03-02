So the snowfall has brought out the artistic side of people in Leitrim!
Have you been building snowmen over the past few days.
Well with all that snowfall there's very little many have been able to do except huddle in doors where it's warm.
But a few hardy souls have discovered their inner artist and have created some very impressive works of snow art!
Some creations by Eileen Canning, mohill. @LeitrimToday pic.twitter.com/4fY7BCga9x— edel egan (@edel_egan) March 2, 2018
Have you been making snowmen over the last few days. Send us your pics to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie
We're looking for the most creative snowmen or snow-women in Leitrim!
