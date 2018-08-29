Leitrim winners at Comhaltas All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil 2018 in Drogheda

It was an exciting and successful week of competitions, concerts, céilithe, sessions and more at the 2018 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

500,000 people thronged the streets of Drogheda over the eight days, while tens of thousands of people attended the special opening by President Michael D Higgins.



This year over 7,000 competitors played, sang or danced for All-Ireland titles in 180 competitions. The standards were high and the music more than lived up to the expectations of judges who had a very difficult job choosing winners for each category and competition.



Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will in take place Drogheda for a second consecutive year in 2019.

For all the results and further details on the Fleadh and competitions, visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie.

Leitrim winners include Tiarnán Ó Ceileachair from CCÉ Droimseanbhoth who received second place for Rogha Gléas/ Miscellaneous (Under 12 years).

Na Sioga, CCÉ Droim áSnámh received second place for the Rince Céilí Ochtair Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (Under 12 years).

Cailiní Cora Droma Ruisc received third place for the Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (Under 12 years).

