Dry your eyes and survive hay fever season!
Are you sniffing a lot lately, have a blocked nose, watery eyes - hay fever season is upon us.
With the summer approaching, Boots are encouraging people to take note of its three-step hay fever management plan; protect, treat and relieve; to manage symptoms and make the most of the long-awaited sunny season.
Heather Feeney shares her top tips for managing hay fever to make the most of the summer season:
- Wear wraparound sunglasses to help protect eyes from dust and pollen.
- To relieve and sooth irritated and itchy eyes try eye drops or an eye mist like an allergy eye mist
- Using petroleum jelly inside lower nostril to stop pollen entering the nasal passage.
- Taking antihistamines which last a full day and are non-drowsy
- Try using a nasal spray which helps with symptoms like sneezing, itching and a stuffy or runny nose.
- Keep a hay fever diary, tracking when and where symptoms occur. Doing this each year can help develop patterns, allowing sufferers to be more prepared in the future
- Lastly, be prepared for hay fever by talking to your local pharmacist about medication and products to help prevent and relieve symptoms
Also read: Wheelchair access onto Rossnowlagh beach, Co Donegal
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on