Dry your eyes and survive hay fever season!

Are you sniffing a lot lately, have a blocked nose, watery eyes - hay fever season is upon us.

With the summer approaching, Boots are encouraging people to take note of its three-step hay fever management plan; protect, treat and relieve; to manage symptoms and make the most of the long-awaited sunny season.

Heather Feeney shares her top tips for managing hay fever to make the most of the summer season:

Wear wraparound sunglasses to help protect eyes from dust and pollen.

To relieve and sooth irritated and itchy eyes try eye drops or an eye mist like an allergy eye mist

Using petroleum jelly inside lower nostril to stop pollen entering the nasal passage.

Taking antihistamines which last a full day and are non-drowsy

Try using a nasal spray which helps with symptoms like sneezing, itching and a stuffy or runny nose.

Keep a hay fever diary, tracking when and where symptoms occur. Doing this each year can help develop patterns, allowing sufferers to be more prepared in the future

Lastly, be prepared for hay fever by talking to your local pharmacist about medication and products to help prevent and relieve symptoms

