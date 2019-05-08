Wheelchair access onto Rossnowlagh beach, Co Donegal

Just in time for summer, Rossnowlagh beach outside Ballyshannon, Co Donegal has installed a new wheelchair specifically designed for use on a beach.



Those with physical disabilities will now be able to access Rossnowlagh beach more easily. The facility was fund raised by locals, council staff and Donegal County Council who secured the remainder of the €5,000. The wheelchair is stored and managed by the Sandhouse Hotel.

