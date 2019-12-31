Fabulous recreation of Moll’s 1728 map of Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Fermanagh on display at Ballinamore Library

The Ballinamore Library January ‘Item of the Month’ is a fabulous recreation of Moll’s 1728 map of Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Fermanagh.

Herman Moll was a cartographer, engraver, and publisher and he operated a book and map store in London.

He produced maps from his studies of the work of other cartographers. The information on this historic map includes roads and towns in the early 18th century. The five baronies of the county; Carrigallen, Mohill, Leitrim, Drumahaire and Rosclogher are clearly marked.

The map will be on display in Ballinamore Library throughout January, so why not call in and see it for yourself. Opening hours are Tuesday 10- 7pm; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10-5pm with daily lunch closing 1-2pm; Saturday 10 -2pm.