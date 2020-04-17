Helpful tips for hay fever sufferers as pollen season set to begin

While the arrival of sunshine, warm weather is a welcome change for most, hay fever season causes painful symptoms to over 950,000 people in Ireland each year.

Warmer weather can lead to higher pollen levels i and this can trigger watery eyes, sneezing, itching in the throat, eyes and ears, headaches, a blocked nose and swelling around the eyes in those affected by hay fever.

According to the experts in Met Éireann pollen season is expected to kick off in Ireland in the coming weeks. Keeping an eye on the weather forecast can help sufferers prepare, as the amount of sunshine, rain or wind also affects how much pollen gets released in plants, and on humid and windy days pollen spreads easily. Boots pharmacists across Ireland are on hand to provide helpful information and solutions to hay fever sufferers on how to best protect, treat and relieve their hay fever symptoms before the pollen season hits.

Susan O’Dwyer, Boots pharmacist said, “Hayfever can be quite a distressing condition for many people, particularly children. The good news is that when symptoms are managed properly and well in advance of the pollen count rising, people with hayfever can enjoy their summer just like everyone else. We’re encouraging people to equip themselves with the best advice and solutions available, by speaking to their local pharmacist today.”

Top ten ways for hay fever sufferers to get through the upcoming pollen season include:

1) Stay on top of pollen by vacuuming and damp dusting to stop pollen settling and spreading

2) Use an allergy barrier to get on top of hayfever before it begins

3) Try rubbing a small amount of petroleum jelly inside your lower nostril to stop pollen entering the nasal passage

4)Reduce airborne allergens at home and use a humidifier, as moist air will catch particles

5) If you’ve been out and about, change your clothes and even shower to remove pollen and avoid spreading it

6) A pair of wraparound sunglasses is great way to keep pollen out of your eyes

7) If you’re driving keep your windows up and switch your air to circulate

8) Consider using an anti-inflammatory nasal spray

9) If your eyes are affected by hayfever, eye drops can help soothe them

10) Antihistamines have different ingredients, if one tablet isn't working for you, consider swapping to another type. Our pharmacists can also help you find the right medicine for you.