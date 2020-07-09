Planning a few nights away? Check out this fabulously restored 200-year-old church on Airbnb

Granted, an old church in Galway probably wasn't the holiday you had intended this year - but 2020 is the summer of staycations and trying something a bit different.

With that in mind, how about a few nights away in a restored 200-year-old church?

Bookeen Hall, a protected building and national monument, is a former Church of Ireland Chapel built in 1820. It is located in Athenry, Co. Galway, about 20 minutes from Galway City and within easy reach of the Cliffs of Moher, The Burren and Connemara.

Host Chris, his partner and their two adorable dogs (Mouse and Birdy) live at the property and offer a private room with a king-size bed and a single bed with a private bathroom. For larger groups, a second room can be made available (with a king-size bed), so groups of up to 5 can be accommodated too.

Originally part of the Dunsandle estate, the church was used for services by the estate’s Church of Ireland congregation. Built in stone, the rectangular hall with its large gothic windows and solid bell-tower can be seen across fields and woodland, making it a distinctive and well known local landmark.

It was deconsecrated in 1920 and 200 years after it was built it, was given a new lease of life and converted into a two-bedroom home.

Inside the interiors are bright, open and contemporary. The church is comprised of a large open plan living/dining room and two bedrooms. The guest bedroom available to visitors has access to its own bell tower/reading room with great views of the surrounding countryside and private bathroom complete with claw-foot bathtub.

Bookeen Hall is situated on the edge of Dunsandle wood which has some great walking and running routes, which your hosts, both keen runners, would be happy to show you. Quiet and peaceful, it is surrounded by woodland and fields full of cattle and sheep.

For more information about prices and how to book, visit HERE.