Are you all prepped for the National Brown Bread Baking Competition?

Do you know someone that has perfected their brown bread baking skills over the past year? Have you made a brilliant brown bread whilst stuck at home over the past few months? If the answer is yes, then this is the competition for you!

The competition will be open to all members of the public (over 18); all entrants will be asked to drop off their freshly baked bread at one of the following Aldi stores on the prescribed date:

WEDNESDAY 4th AUGUST 09:00- 11:00

Aldi Head Office Naas, Newbridge Road, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 VE40.

Aldi Swords, 10 Seatown Rd, Townparks, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 V2N7.

Aldi Athlone, Golden Island, Ankers Bower, Athlone Co. Westmeath N37 FC04.

WEDNESDAY 11th August 09:00- 11:00

Aldi Macroom, Oakwood, Sleveen East, Macroom, Co. Cork, P12 ER89.

Aldi, Newcastle West, , Co. Limerick, V42 KD35.

Aldi, Main Street, Gort, Co. Galway, H91 PV44.

WEDNESDAY 18th August 09:00- 11:00

Aldi New Ross, Marshmeadows, New Ross, Co. Wexford, Y34 NP48.

Aldi Castlebar, Lannagh Rd, Garryduff, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, F23 TV29.

Aldi Cavan, Dublin Rd, Tullymongan Upper, Cavan, H91PK29.

All successful entrants will be contacted on 20th of August, to attend the finals, due to take place on the 10th of September in Howth Castle Cookery School, with the winner then announced on the 17th September.

If you think you have the recipe for success, log onto www.aldi.ie/brown-bread-competition or www.ica.ie for information on how to enter, full terms and conditions and competition rules.

The winner’s brown bread will be stocked in all Aldi Stores in Ireland for twelve months and they will receive a grand prize of €15,000.