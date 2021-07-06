Take up the Plastic Free July challenge

Clean Coasts are asking people around Ireland to join them for the Plastic Free July challenge as part of their Enjoy and Protect campaign. This year, the programme is focusing on how to refuse single-use plastic when enjoying the outdoors.  

Ireland has some of the most diverse and spectacular coastlines in the world, however, according to recent reports, Ireland is the number one plastic waste producer in the European Union, with 54kg of plastic waste per person produced each year. An excessive use of plastic is not only polluting Irish oceans and seas, but it is also threatening our marine wildlife and people’s health. 

Last month, Clean Coasts has launched its Enjoy and Protect campaign, calling on Irish people to enjoy and celebrate our stunning coastline, beautiful beaches, all outdoor areas, but also to protect these natural treasures.  

This July, Clean Coasts are raising awareness about the impact of plastic pollution on our planet and marine environment and asking people to stop opting for single-use plastic when camping, having a picnic or anytime we are out and about on the coast.  

The Think Before You Flush campaign, operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Irish Water aims to raise awareness about flushing unsuitable items down the toilet. The common misconception that wet wipes, tampons, pads, dental floss and other items can be flushed, even if labelled 'flushable', causes blockages in our wastewater network, pumping stations and treatment plants. As many of these items contain plastic, they can contribute to plastic pollution in our oceans, littering our coasts and causing serious harm to our marine life if disposed of incorrectly.  

This Plastic Free July, say goodbye to these plastic bathroom items and choose reusable alternatives. When this isn’t possible, make sure you 'love your loo' and dispose of them properly in the bin, and never down the toilet. Think Before You Flush is a public awareness campaign operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Irish Water. 

To find out more about Clean Coasts Plastic Free July challenge and the Enjoy and Protect campaign, keep an eye on Clean Coasts social media @CleanCoasts or visit their website www.cleancoasts.org 

