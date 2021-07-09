Another big holiday park planned for Longford

Close to Center Parcs, Longford Forest

Newcastle House Longford

A €50 million Holiday Park creating some 300 jobs is planned for Newcastle House near Forgney, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

The proposed Park would accommodate caravans, mobile homes and camping for hundreds of families with activities to suit all ages. There are also proposals to establish Newcastle Estate as the entertainment capital of Ireland.

Center Parcs Forest is located close by.

In a statement issued this week, the Newcastle House Hotel announced that it is seeking planning permission to turn the historic period house and 44 acres estate into a family-friendly Holiday Camp.

Approximately €50 million is available to transform the manor house into one of the biggest attractions for young families in Ireland. The  development of the Park and the creation of 300 jobs in the area in the next few years is expected to greatly boost the growth of not only Longford but the Midlands in general.

The spectacular Newcastle House, nestled in 44 acres of lush green fields and surrounded by Newcastle Woods, is the ideal location for a family stroll through an oasis of mature forest and woodland animals.

The Holiday Park will accommodate hundreds of families who can explore the adventurous activities on offer in the grounds of the period House, within easy reach of the hotel’s restaurant and with no need to travel beyond.

Games and activities will be organised to keep the more active children entertained including arts and crafts, outdoor pursuits and performances. In the restaurant, a host of fun wildlife characters known as The Outdoorables will perform each night, providing songs, plays and dancing to entertain the younger guests while their parents relax and enjoy a delicious meal within view of their children having fun. 

  
Newcastle House currently operates as a restaurant providing food and occasional performances by The Outdoorables. The House has a wealth of history and the plan is to make its historic significance known and to focus on growing it to its full potential.

