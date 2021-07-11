New Donegal holiday park refused planning following objections

Donegal County Council has refused planning permission for a proposed holiday park in north Inishowen.

Plans had been lodged with the council to construct the park which would include stationary homes and campervan and caravan stations at Rashenney, Clonmany.



The application by Owen McLaughlin was for the construction of a reception building with communal facilities, ten stationary homes, ten caravan stations, ten campervan stations, 12 glamping pods, four yurts, a tent pitching area, hard and soft play areas and a shower block with sanitary facilities.

Objections to the proposed holiday park were lodged by local residents. The objections included concerns that the proposed development was in a special conservation area, would have negative impacts on wildlife and biodiversity and the negative impact of increased traffic.



Donegal County Council refused planning permission saying it could not be satisfied that the development would not have a negative impact on nearby conservation areas including the Trawbreaga Bay special protection area.

Planners also stated the proposed development would result in dangerous traffic movements into and out of the site that would endanger public safety.



The council also said it could not be satisfied that the development would not be detrimental to the residential amenities of properties in the vicinity of the application due to noise, trespass and litter.

The proposed stationary homes would constitute a multiple holiday home development in a rural area where such development is prohibited unless it meets certain criteria, the council said.