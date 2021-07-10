Watch: Have you visited all of Leitrim's playgrounds?

If you are struggling with ideas to entertain your children this Summer, Leitrim County Council has come up with a simple project - visit all of the county's playgrounds.

The Playground passport which was distributed to primary schools last month and can be found in local shops and information centres provides a map and checklist of all of Leitrim's playgrounds.

Leitrim County Council in conjunction with EZxploring and funded under the Community Resilience Keep Well campaign have launched a series of fun, family-friendly, interactive maps exploring several locations in County Leitrim.

There are 15 playgrounds to explore around the county.

The Playground Passport map also comes with a list of free family activities located near each playground. Offering a fun day out for all of the family.

These fun and innovative maps are available free of charge from local libraries, tourism, heritage centres and shops across the county.

As part of the launch of these maps, Leitrim County Council will be running a competition over the Summer months for those who complete the self guided walking trails or playground maps.

For further information contact community@leitrimcoco.ie