New weekly winter flights to Malaga

Ireland West Airport today welcomes the announcement by Ryanair of a new weekly service this winter to Malaga in sunny Costa Del Sol.

The Malaga service, which currently operates during the summer season, will now continue throughout the year with flights operating every Saturday throughout the winter for the first time, providing easy access to one of Europe’s most popular tourist and sun holiday destinations.

Malaga is the gateway to the popular Costa Del Sol region which stretches for just over 150 kilometres, stretching from Almeria to Tarifa, this hugely popular holiday spot caters for all tastes and ages, has a huge range of facilities and attractions with miles of golden sandy beaches and a year round warm climate which sees holidaymakers returning year after year. The Costa Del Sol is within easy reach of a host of resorts such as Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Marbella, Nerja and Torremolinos.

Today’s announcement is the fourth positive route announcement by Ryanair in recent months, following the airlines announcement of brand new services to Edinburgh and Manchester, which start in September, and the announcement of a new twice weekly winter service to Milan in Italy, meaning Ryanair will now offer passengers a choice of 12 destinations across the UK and Europe to and from the airport in 2021.

Welcoming the news, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented, "We welcome yet another very positive announcement by Ryanair of a new winter service to Malaga, which will provide the People of the West and North West of Ireland with year round access to one of Europe’s most popular sun destinations. The addition of a new winter service to Malaga and the recent announcement of a new winter service to Milan, will provide increased access to European sun and city break destinations this winter. It means new Ryanair services will see the addition of an extra 35,000 seats at the airport this autumn and winter as we continue to rebuild our route network and passenger numbers. We thank Ryanair for their continued support for the airport in expanding their route network during what continues to be a most challenging period for the airport."

For further airport information log onto www.irelandwestairport.com; and for information on fares and to book flights to Malaga visit www.ryanair.com or book with your local travel agent.