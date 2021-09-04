Writting workshops with author Gerry Boland

Local author and poet, Gerry Boland, has announced details of his autumn online writing workshops.

Gerry, who ran a popular weekly writing workshop in The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon prior to Covid, has moved his workshops online.

“Although I miss the weekly meet-ups, I have become familiar with the various online platforms and I find that the workshops work just as well on screen as they did when we were meeting face-to-face in a room,” says Gerry.

“They are different, there’s no way around that, and they don’t suit everyone, but my sense is that most people have adapted and are now reasonably familiar with onscreen meetups.

“One huge positive is that someone living and working in Dublin, or Cork, or London or Berlin can attend one of my courses. I actually just got a booking from an Irish writer currently living in Germany!”



YOUR WEEKLY WRITING FIX

Meet up with other writers in a friendly and creative online environment.

Satisfy your writing impulse with a weekly writing fix (during each session you’ll have an uninterrupted half-hour of quiet, offscreen time to write).

Be introduced to a new poem every week for ten weeks.



In addition to the above, each week a different course participant will share ‘A Book That I Keep Revisiting’. This is a 15-20 minute slot in which you’ll get to hear about a work that you may or may not be familiar with but which one participant admires greatly.

The chosen work to share can be in any genre. (Please note: there is no obligation to participate in this section so don’t be put off booking the course because of it. )

Also, there will be a short writing exercise each week, primarily to fire your imaginations, but these writing exercises can often act as a launching pad for a longer piece of work by you.



To summarise:

10 creative writing workshops of two-hours duration over a ten-week period, starting September, ending November, hosted and facilitated by poet and author, Gerry Boland;

30 minutes quiet time at every session for guided or non-guided writing, offscreen;

A weekly poem to read and analyse and discuss;

A short writing exercise incorporated into each session;

An introduction, by a course participant, to ‘A Book That I Keep Revisiting’

Course Dates and Times

Saturdays from 10.00 – 12.00 starting September 18 and running consecutively for ten weeks, ending on November 12.

Sundays from 10.00 – 12.00 starting September 19 and running consecutively for ten weeks, ending on November 21.

Monday evenings from 18.30 – 20.30 starting September 20 and running consecutively for ten weeks, ending on November 22.

Course Fee: €80.

Gerry Boland is an author and a poet, with nine published books, the latest being his collection of short stories, The Far Side of Happiness, published in 2018 by Arlen House. He has many years’ experience of leading writing workshops and until the pandemic and the lockdown, he was running a popular writing group out of The Dock Arts Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon every Saturday.

Book your place by phoning Gerry on 087-6397557 or by emailing gerry.boland@gmail.com