GALLERY: Irish landmarks feature in global photography competition

Spectacular photographs of Ireland's landmarks have won the Irish round of the world’s biggest photography competition dedicated to natural heritage.
Landmarks featured in the winning pictures of the Wiki Loves Earth competition include Cliffs of Moher and Mirror Wall Cliff in Co. Clare, Gap of Dunloe and Gleninchaquin Park in Co. Kerry, Mourne Mountains in Co. Down, Baldoyle Bay Estuary in Co. Dublin, Sally Gap in Co. Wicklow, Clew Bay in Co. Mayo and Inishmore Island in Co. Galway. The pictures were taken by Diego Lopez, Síoda Photography and Jonathan Baker.
CLICK ON NEXT TO FLICK THROUGH THE PICTURES
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.