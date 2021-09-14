Leitrim student wins top prize in Texaco Art competition
12-years old Kinlough artist, Zara McLaughlin, from Four Masters NS has won a top prize in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.
Zara won a Special Merit Award for her artwork entitled ‘What Do You Think?’ which Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “demonstrated high levels of skill and imagination”.
The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland.
From September 14 to October 2, Drogheda’s Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s Competition. Admission is free and further information is available at www.highlanes.ie
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.